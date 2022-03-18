South Memphis memorial for Young Dolph slowly being removed

ABC 24 crews went by Friday and found many of the stuffed animals and balloons which had adorned the building are now gone.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The memorial for rapper Young Dolph at the Makeda’s Cookies in South Memphis where he was shot is slowly coming down.

Even though the memorial is coming down, a representative for Dolph’s label Paper Route Empire told us they will put up a memorial in Dolph's neighborhood of Castalia Heights.