'Yours Truly, 2020' song captures year through eyes of high school senior

Claire Criner's song details the disappointment that students around the world are feeling because of COVID-19.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Claire Criner is a senior at Collierville High School.

"It has been really difficult to have to adjust my standards for what senior year is supposed to look like," she said.

Claire was supposed to be planning for the prom, and cheering on the Collierville Dragons from the bleachers, like she mentions in her song.

But, 2020 brought all of it to a stop, and she couldn't stay quiet about it.

Some speak their piece, others shout, but Claire chose to sing.

Her song, "Yours Truly, 2020" is a song that resonates with all of us. It illustrates the pain, frustration, and disappointment of COVID's restrictions.

She even recognizes the sacrifice of essential workers in her lyrics.

They say, "Essential workers on the frontline, everyone just trying to survive."

She uses her songwriting to cope, instead of dwelling on the negativity.