Turn in your expired & unused prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs? You can turn them in this weekend - Saturday, October 23rd - as the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement hold the 20th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Thousands of collection sites will be up around the country in an effort to help people rid their homes of potentially dangerous drugs. The Department of Justice said its free and anonymous.

The DEA said in last year’s Take Back Day, the public turned over about 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the last two decades, they’ve taken in more than 6,800 tons.

“With more Americans dying from drug overdoses than ever before, DEA’s Drug Take-Back Day is one way that folks can help make their communities safer, simply by disposing of their unneeded or expired medications,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, who heads the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Louisville Division. “We’re providing a safe and convenient way to help keep potentially harmful medications out of the wrong hands.”

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com or by calling 800-882-9539.