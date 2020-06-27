The brush fire near Goodyear grows to nearly 1,000 acres, 5% contained

The fire started near 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road around 6:30 p.m.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that sparked in Goodyear Friday afternoon.

The fire started near 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities are calling it the Avondale Fire.

The fire had burned 980 acres and was 5% contained as of Saturday morning.

Firefighters said on Friday that most of the acreage came from control burns to prevent it from growing.

People living near Southern Avenue, North of Indian Spring Rd., West of 119 Ave., and East of El Mirage were ordered to evacuate around 9:38 p.m. as the fire continues to burn.

The orders affect about 30 people. No structures have been lost.

The Red Cross established an evacuation center at the Avondale City Hall located at 11465 Civic Center Drive in Avondale.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to drive with caution.

Crews will work through the night and try to contain the spread.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

e8595053-4179-49b0-b1bf-c04fbbb28a82