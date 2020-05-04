Fishkill at Shelby Farms Park raising questions: What is it?

Calm down, everyone. It's just nature taking its course.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In this age of social distancing and concerns about COVID-19, people visiting the city's largest park are wondering about all the dead fish in the lake at Shelby Farms Park.

They've contacted Local 24 News wanting us to check into it. The answer? Calm down, everyone. It's just nature taking its course.

A spokesperson for the park released this statement:

"Fluctuating temperatures have affected the shad (type of fish) in Hyde Lake. They are going through a natural die-off, and Park teams are working hard to clear them from the shore. Other species in the lake have not been impacted by the weather, and fishing is still open in all Park lakes."