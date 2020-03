Former Mississippi pastor found guilty of sexual assault of two minors.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A former Mississippi church pastor has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls between the ages of 14 and 16.

Reverend Troy Piccaluga was the pastor at United Methodist churches in Eagle Lake and Redwood in 2018.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office discovered two victims after they were told Piccaluga was having sex with young girls.