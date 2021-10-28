Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing misdemeanor complaint in Albany

In a statement, Lucian Chalfen says, "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

ALBANY, N.Y. — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there were reports Friday that the document might have been submitted in error.

A spokesman for New York State Courts tells 2 On Your Side that a misdemeanor complaint has been filed in Albany City Court against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement, Lucian Chalfen says, "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

The brief complaint accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping aide Brittany Commisso at the executive mansion in Albany last year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded to the charges, stating, “From the moment my office received the referral to investigate allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, we proceeded without fear or favor. The criminal charges brought today against Mr. Cuomo for forcible touching further validate the findings in our report.”

The Albany County district attorney’s office and Albany County Sheriff did not immediately return messages. Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Cuomo resigned from office in August amid multiple investigations into alleged sexual misconduct.

