Fort Smith Firefighters rescue dog from the top floor of a burning duplex

The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a duplex fire on the 1600 block of South 21st yesterday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Brandon Crase returned home from work to fire trucks outside his apartment on South 21st Street in Fort Smith. He says his first thought was his pets who were trapped on the top floor.

The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a call on the 1600 block of South 21st yesterday (April 3rd), and had to perform lifesaving treatments on Crases’ pet dog after rescuing him from the top floor of the two-story duplex.

Crase says he went back into the building after the smoke cleared where he found his cat trapped inside the bathroom, but it was alive and okay.

“I didn’t hear him at first, I think he heard my voice and started meowing and I got him,” says Crase.

Crase says his cat will need to be checked out by a vet in the near future so his family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost.

