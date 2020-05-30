Four officers injured, patrol cars burned during Columbia protests

According to CPD, one of the officers is in serious condition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the Columbia Police Department, four officers were injured in Columbia's protests Saturday, including one who was seriously injured.

According to the department, shots were fired during the protest, but not by law enforcement.

CPD Chief Holbrook also said there have been multiple arrests, and confirmed that there were shots fired earlier in the day.

During the protests, multiple police cruisers were smashed and set on fire.