Free Water event Sunday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of thousands of Memphians living under a Boil Water Advisory can get free and safe drinking water on Sunday.

The Memphis City Council is sponsoring the giveaway at ten locations. Low pressure due to dozens of water main breaks forced Memphis Light Gas and Water to issue the advisory Thursday.

The event is drive-thru and will start promptly at 10:00 a.m. One case of water will be distributed per car

The locations are:

District 1 – New Raleigh Civic Center – 3384 Austin Peay

District 2 – Bert Ferguson CC – 8505 Trinity

District 3 – Hickory Hill CC – 3910 Ridgeway

District 4 – Fire Station 22 – 2690 Lamar

District 5 – Pink Palace – 3050 Central

District 6 – South Memphis (Ruth Tate) Senior Center – 1620 Marjorie