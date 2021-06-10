Walton family establishes $1M fund to support Arkansas LGBTQ community

The $1 million fund will distribute grants of $25,000 and above for Arkansas-based organizations that provide critical services to the LGBTQ community.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — A new statewide fund will support organizations working to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ Arkansans.

Organizations offering legal, health, education and advocacy services, along with other high-demand needs will be eligible for grants.

The initiative is launching with philanthropic support from the Alice L. Walton Foundation and from Olivia and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation.

“There are many organizations eager to stand up for a more inclusive, accepting environment for all who live in and visit our state,” said Adrienne Collins from Central Arkansas Pride. “We are committed to showing up every day to ensure Arkansas’ LGBTQ community has the support needed to thrive.”

Arkansas Community Foundation will oversee the fund with support from a grant selection committee.

“Organizations from across our state are leading the efforts needed to build a sense of community,” said Alice Walton. “Let’s support this important work that ensures everyone in Arkansas can live their lives with equity and dignity.”

National entities with a local presence established in-state partnerships and strong community relationships will also qualify.

“Our state is in a moment of reflection where each of us must send a message of acceptance to the LGBTQ community that says – ‘you belong here,’” said Olivia and Tom Walton. “It is also a time for action by recognizing LGBTQ Arkansans face growing challenges that need community-driven solutions.”

The grant selection committee will include leadership and representation from the LGBTQ community.

Organizations interested in learning more about the fund can visit this link.