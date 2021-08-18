Funeral held for Alvin Motley, shot & killed by guard at east Memphis Kroger Fuel Center

Reverend Al Sharpton gave the eulogy at the funeral Wednesday.

CHICAGO — Family and friends said goodbye to a Chicago man shot and killed earlier this month at an east Memphis Kroger Fuel Center.

Reverend Al Sharpton gave the eulogy at the funeral for Alvin Motley Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois. Motley was killed August 7th while visiting family in Memphis.

Investigators said he was shot by security guard and former police officer Gregory Livingston after an argument over loud music.