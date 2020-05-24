The lake is always busy on Memorial Day weekend, but this year, not everyone is happy about the large crowds gathering on Lake Hamilton in Garland County.

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. — The lake is always busy on Memorial Day weekend, but this year, not everyone is happy about the large crowds gathering on Lake Hamilton in Garland County.

A photo is circulating on Facebook showing several boats tied up to each other with friends and even strangers enjoying a day on the lake on Saturday.

There was reportedly no social distancing between parties or any masks being worn.

The photo comes just a day after Governor Hutchinson said Arkansas is experiencing a second peak in cases, urging Arkansans to follow his guidelines over the holiday weekend.