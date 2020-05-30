Walz: Tonight 'will be different' as state plans to ramp up riot response

Protests Saturday are beginning peacefully, with thousands of people gathering and chanting, as law enforcement prepares for more violence at night.

Minnesota National Guard fully deployed to help in riot response

Major highways proactively closed overnight

State, faith and community leaders encourage peaceful protest, but say "Stay Home" after curfew at 8 p.m.

Family of George Floyd plans independent autopsy

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., police say 27 people have been arrested on probable cause of rioting, two arrested for burglary.

MPD says 23 outbreaks of fire from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday

Saturday, May 30

6 p.m. - Walz gives update on state's planned response to riots

Gov. Tim Walz said that Saturday night "will be different" from previous nights of widespread riots and fires in the Twin Cities, after mobilizing 2,500 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard.

"We're making sure that as we saw things evolve, and we've talked about this, that tonight's coordinated effort between the National Guard, the state patrol, law enforcement presence will be different," he said.

Walz held a news conference Saturday at 6:30 p.m., calling the situation "ever evolving."

"We fully have activated the National Guard, those folks have been staging doing the things they need to do necessary and will be deploying on their missions to make sure that they're providing support to firefighters and all the things they need to do to provide safety and security and restore those basic things that make Minnesota a great state," Walz said.

The governor said he has signed an executive order allowing Minnesota to pull in resources from other states as well, as protests over the death of George Floyd again devolved into rioting, looting and chaos overnight.

"I watched the peaceful protests in South Minneapolis today," he said. "A clear sense of community, a clear focus on the murder of George Floyd, a clear sense of justice."

Walz said by contrast, the people coming out Saturday night "are not our neighbors."

"Tonight is different," he said. "Tonight will be mixed in with folks that don't care, did not build our businesses, and do not share our values."

Walz urged people to stay off the streets and at home so that state and local law enforcement can target those committing violence.

The governor said the tactic of the groups that have been wreaking havoc the past few nights is "using arson as a means of terror and destruction and then move."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey brought attention to those who brought brooms and helped clean up the streets of Minneapolis Saturday.

More than 120 Minneapolis firefighters will be available to respond Saturday, Frey said, and officers from 35 jurisdictions. That's in addition to the state troopers and Minnesota National Guard forces that have been promised by the governor.

Mayor Melvin Carter of St. Paul said that many people have asked him if charging former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd is "enough." The mayor said he thinks people ask him that because he's one of few elected officials who know what it's like to be pulled over for "driving while black."

"There's no such thing as 'enough' when it comes to protecting human life," he said. "There's no such thing as 'enough' when it comes to assuring our children that when you see someone in a badge and a uniform that that someone is here to help you."

Carter said that the contents of the video showing Floyd's death are "unacceptable," but that the rioting and events of the past week are distracting the community from that issue.

"We must stand together today by staying home so that we can separate ourselves from those who seek to destroy," he said.

Walz said anyone on the streets past 8 p.m. will be considered part of the violent rioting and not a peaceful protester.

"The assumption is right now, if you're on the streets past 8 o'clock, you are part of what is going on, it's not going to be tolerated," he said.

Frey said in response to questions about a lack of police protection in the past week, "the math simply didn't work."

"This wasn't a matter of lack of planning or poor strategy," he said. "We simply did not have the numbers ... to be able to respond to groups of hundreds of people all throughout the city looting."

"We do have a cohort, a team, that is ready to go tonight," he added.

The governor responded to fears that other communities outside Minneapolis and St. Paul could be hit by violence.

"I think it's certainly a concern to be, tonight to watch, I think this is a concerted effort and well thought out by these folks," he said. "They are domestic terrorists and that's how they're treated."

He emphasized that he is not pulling law enforcement resources from other communities to utilize in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

"We have not drawn down and left places uncovered," he said.

He said that the people causing violence have "brought fear into our cities."

"It's about trying to sow misinformation, it's trying to sow fear," he said.

Walz said he is "deeply concerned" about a COVID-19 super-spreader event during the protests and riots, and said that the state will see a spike in cases as a result.

5:40 p.m. - MnDOT closing highways

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be closing I-35W, I-35E, I-94, I-394 and Highway 55 beginning at 7 p.m. as officials brace for the possibility of more rioting on Saturday night.

In a press release, MnDOT said it will be closing the highways from 7 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Alternate routes will remain open for motorists to exit the downtown area, according to the release. Curfews have also been issued for Minneapolis, St. Paul and several surrounding cities and counties, beginning at 8 p.m. in an effort to keep people away from any potential danger that could ensue from any violent rioting.

For more information on alternate routes, closures and road conditions, check out the department’s website or follow the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Facebook and Twitter pages.

The following stretches are where the closures will take place:

I-35W northbound and southbound between I-694 and Hwy 62

between I-694 and Hwy 62 I-35E northbound and southbound between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62

between Hwy 36 and Hwy 62 I-94 eastbound and westbound between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange

between I-694 and the I-694/I-494 interchange I-394 eastbound between Hwy 100 and I-94

between Hwy 100 and I-94 Hwy 55 northbound and southbound between Hwy 62 and I-94

5:30 p.m. - Rep. Ilhan Omar urges people to stay home

Rep. Ilhan Omar held a news conference Saturday to urge Minnesotans to stay home as "outside agitators" destroy minority-owned businesses in Minneapolis.

"We are hearing that there is the deployment of extra force," she said. "Although many of us have cautioned against having excessive force present in our communities, we realize that that is going to happen tonight."

Omar said she wants to minimize the loss of life. "We don't want another George Floyd to happen."

"Every single fire set ablaze, every single store that is looted, every time our community finds itself in danger, it is time that people are not spending talking about getting justice for George Floyd and many of the lives that have been lost in our community," she said. "You can't say you care about black lives, and engage in fires that endanger black lives."

Omar said that the community's grief and pain is being exploited.

"People primarily from outside our city are destroying black and minority-owned businesses in our city,” she said in a statement. "We can’t let them. Let us all prioritize justice for George Floyd, police reform, alongside the safety of our community and the prevention of more violence. I urge people to stay home tonight so we can better target and isolate these agitators.”

Omar called for peace on the streets as people continue to call for systemic change.

"My children's lives and every single person who lives in this city deserves to be protected," she said.

"The mayhem we see here is not in the spirit of the people who came out to protest, to cry out to grieve for the death of this dear brother, George Floyd," said State Sen. Jeff Hayden.

Hayden said that while he wants to continue calls for change, he pleads for today, "Let's stay home."

Omar issued a passionate rejection of the destruction occurring on Lake Street, among all the business development immigrants and people of color have worked to achieve. She said she doesn't care if they are from Minnesota or not.

"What we mean is those are not our people," she said. "Those are not the people that are grieving in the ways that we are grieving. Those are not the people who are interested in getting justice for George Floyd."

5 p.m. - Protests start peacefully in South Minneapolis

Ahead of an anticipated fifth night of unrest in the Twin Cities, thousands of people gathered peacefully to call for action in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Large groups gathered beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at both the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct and the intersection where Floyd died, at 38th and Chicago Avenue, calling "No justice, no peace," "Black lives matter" and "Arrest all four."

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The criminal complaint says he was the officer seen on camera with his knee on Floyd's neck. The other three officers have not been arrested, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Thursday that they are under investigation and he anticipates charges.

KARE 11 crews found many people coming out to help clean up Saturday after another night of vandalism and looting.

The full Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized to help keep the peace Saturday night after multiple nights of violence, fires and looting across the metro. Compared to the 700 National Guard members who were deployed Friday, 2,500 soldiers will be deployed Saturday.

3 p.m. - MPD chief holds press conference

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and police spokesperson John Elder held an afternoon press conference to provide a status update regarding the increasingly tense situation following a fourth night of riots and protests.

“We are not going to let a group of people hijack this city,” Arradando said. “Today, I wanted to let the city of Minneapolis know that hope is here. It is shining itself each and every day. Whether it's neighbors helping each other out, grabbing brooms and dust pans and collecting garbage ... we're still seeing it play out where relatives ensure their seniors have what they need during this pandemic ... that is the soul of Minneapolis.”

He also had a message for the children, who he said "we often forget during these times."

“I want to say to the children, I will not let this be your normal. There are brighter days ahead. We will get there together … I am confident that all of us will meet this challenge together and we will again see the luster and shine and the humanity that really sets us apart as the city of Minneapolis,” Arradondo said.

"Each and every day we are making sure we have our plans in place, and our corridors we will be protecting," the chief said, stating his department had been provided a much more robust array of state assets from Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to tackle the tense public safety situation.

According to MPD spokesperson John Elder, Chief Arradondo called Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday to convey that Minneapolis police did not have the capacity to respond to the level of unrest that had unfolded, at which point he requested aid from the national guard – which has since been deployed to Twin Cities streets. According to Arradondo, the mayor obliged that request "immediately."

In the last 72 hours, however, Elder said they were overwhelmed.

Between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m., Elder says 27 individuals were booked into the Hennepin County Jail from the protests. 25 were booked on probable cause rioting, while two were for burglary.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received 383 individual calls regarding burglaries, damage to property and audible business alarms between the hours of 8 a.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During that same time, the department says it received 131 calls regarding shots fired either via shot "spotter activation or shootings." However, no deaths have been reported as a result of the gunfire.

As of 3 p.m. Elder said the department had about 57 calls waiting for officers to respond, with 18 of those listed as “priority one."

In terms of arson, Elder cited 23 outbreaks of fire between 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday and another 124 pending calls for fire-related services.

“These are times that I don’t believe has been seen in Minnesota before,” Elder went on to say. “We are dealing with a pandemic and dealing with this tragedy, and the fallout from it.”

Elder was clear to say that Minneapolis police continue to supports the public’s first amendment rights to protest, and that the department is actively working with local community groups to create spaces for them to do so peacefully – safe from those who want to do the city harm.

12 p.m. - State and faith leaders: protest, but respect curfew

State and faith leaders gathered at a press conference with the message that people should practice their right to protest, but should be home by 8:00 p.m. as ordered by the curfews in most cities around the metro.

9 a.m. - Walz, Frey provide situation debrief

Gov. Walz and the Mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul gathered to speak after another night of ongoing violence. All three, as well as other state leaders, emphasizing that most of the people causing damage and starting fires were not from the area. Gov. Walz quoted a figure of 20% locals involved in the rioting to 80% people who don't live in Minnesota.

