Gov. Bill Lee declares state of emergency in Tennessee amid coronavirus response

The governor said the move will allow federal emergency funds to flow into the state to help mitigate and treat the disease.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency in Tennessee to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor said the emergency declaration will allow federal emergency funds to flow into the state to help mitigate and respond to the disease.

"We know this is serious. We also know this is especially serious for a neighbors who are elderly. This is why we should all take this seriously even if you are not in the vulnerable population," Gov. Lee said.

Vulnerable populations include older adults and those with immune and respiratory diseases. Gov. Lee encouraged Tennesseans to avoid non-essential visits to nursing homes and hospitals.

The Tennessee Department of Health said it has enough kits to test 500 people currently. As spring break arrives for many families, the department talked about 'flattening the curve' through social distancing -- which is limiting contact with other people and not attending large gatherings.

In a statement, Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) asked all non-essential groups, events and activities at the Cordell Hull Building and Capitol to reschedule or postpone visits.

“The General Assembly is encouraging groups who have planned non-essential events and activities in and around the Cordell Hull Building and Capitol to consider rescheduling or postponing. We will continue with the business for which we have been elected and for which we are constitutionally bound. But we will do so with extreme caution and in the public health’s best interest. We will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and keep in consultation with Governor Lee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our website will remain online and meetings will continue to be streamed and televised. The people of Tennessee will still have access to the work they have elected us to do. We will continue to take additional action as needed.”

By limiting potential exposure to the disease, experts say it will slow its spread -- preventing a scenario where health care systems would become overburdened with too many patients, and ensuring hospitals can provide the best care to save lives.

Nationally, there have been a number of large events to cancel with social distancing in mind to prevent the spread of the diseases. The NBA announced it was suspending the rest of the season

The Tennessee Department of Health said Wednesday the state now has nine COVID-19 cases confirmed, including the first one in East Tennessee. TDH confirmed two of those patients were hospitalized on Thursday.

Two new cases were reported in Davidson and Williamson counties Wednesday.

Health officials said Tuesday afternoon that a case had been confirmed in the Sullivan County metro area, which is in upper East Tennessee. That county includes Kingsport, Bristol and Blountville.

Other cases were confirmed in Davidson County, Shelby County, and Williamson County over the week.

The TDH said the overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The state said it has completed 68 COVID-19 tests, and 61 of them have come back negative so far. Two commercial or private lab tests came back positive.