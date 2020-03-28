Gov. Hutchinson declares Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas

March 29, 2020 will be known as "A Special Day of Prayer in Arkansas," according to the governor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared March 29, 2020 as "A Special Day of Prayer" in Arkansas.

The proclamation reads, in part:

"As Arkansans, we strengthen our faith through prayer, and today, we come together united as a state seeking God's reassurance and thanking Him for his guidance.

During this challenging time, families, businesses, and communities across Arkansas and the United States have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and we ask God to bless all Arkansans of all faiths and to give our citizens and leaders inspiration, strength, guidance, and wisdom.

We specifically thank God for His love and mercy and ask for peace and healing throughout our state, nation, and world."