LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday Governor Hutchinson spoke about how now, more than ever, nurses are needed in our state.

He met with nurses in Northwest Arkansas then said in his daily briefing that he could see the weariness on their faces.

"I always said, I'm going to be a nurse one day so I can take care of my dad,” said Whitney Argueta, a newly registered nurse at CHI St. Vincent.



At 8 years old, Argueta knew she wanted to be a nurse, so one day she could help her father who has multiple sclerosis.

Fast forward to now, she’s a new graduate, and never imagined she'd take her first job at CHI St. Vincent during a worldwide pandemic.

"To be honest, I don't think anyone was prepared to go through this,” said Argueta.



She's one of the hundreds of newly graduated nurses in the state, during a time when the demand for healthcare employees is critical.

At Baptist Health in Little Rock, 300 new graduates have been hired into the residency program immediately.



"A new grad is already expected to have some reality shock coming into a diverse and complex environment. Then you add a pandemic on top, the challenges are even greater,” said Becky Russell, director of the Center of Learning at Baptist Health.'

Keeping new nurses is a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the additional challenges they face are changes in health care and resources never used before.

So, Baptist Health has beefed up its residency program and communication to help retain nurses.



"Right now our new graduate retention is in the high 90’s, so that’s very high,” said Russell. “Some of it can be accomplished through a strong preceptor relationship, so we are giving more resources to handing these new graduates off to the preceptors."

At CHI, Argueta has received immediate training during her residency to care for suspect COVID-19 cases.



Although the experience is much different than she expected, the added stress of COVID-19 hasn't changed her mind or passion for being a nurse.



"I want to be the nurse that people remember. I want to do that not just through this pandemic but through my entire career. We are well trained, we have the skills to meet anything from a scraped knee to COVID-19,” said Russell.