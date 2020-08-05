Gov. Hutchison announces new text alert system that provides COVID-10 alerts

Governor Hutchinson announced a new text alert system today (May 8), that provides timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Divi

Governor Hutchinson announced a new text alert system today (May 8), that provides timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Division Emergency Management to Arkansas residents.

Arkansans can register to the system today by simply texting 'COVID19ARK' to 67283.

“This is a free service from the Division of Emergency Management and RAVE Mobile Safety that will enable Arkansans to receive COVID-19 alerts and other guidance,” said Governor Hutchinson.“ Participation in Smart911 will provide first responders additional information they need to ensure your safety and wellbeing.”

Residents who opt-in for alerts will also be receiving instructions to sign up for Smart911. Smart911 is a service that provides personal information to first responders when calling 9-1-1.