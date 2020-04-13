Gov. Lee extends Stay at Home order through April 30, announces phased plan to reopen Tennessee economy in May

The governor said Tennessee is "not out of the woods yet," but said he has seen positive trends in the rate of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday afternoon he is extending Tennessee's Stay at Home order until April 30, saying he is hoping to reopen the economy by May.

The governor said Tennessee is "not out of the woods yet," but said he has seen positive trends in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Because of that, Gov. Lee said he would extend his Stay at Home order until at least April 30, saying there is a "clear but complicated" task ahead to figure out how to allow Tennesseans to conduct business again.

"We have to remain vigilante with social distancing, or disease could come roaring back and erase our progress, he said, saying there would likely need to be measures until a vaccine or therapy was available to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the populace.