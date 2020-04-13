Gov. Lee extends Stay at Home order through April 30, announces plan to reopen Tennessee economy in phases, starting May

The governor said Tennessee is "not out of the woods yet," but said he has seen positive trends in the rate of COVID-19 cases.

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday afternoon he is extending Tennessee's Stay at Home order until April 30. He is hoping to reopen the economy beginning in May.

Because of that, Gov. Lee said he would extend his Stay at Home order until at least April 30, saying there is a "clear but complicated" task ahead to figure out how to allow Tennesseans to conduct business again.

"We have to remain vigilant with social distancing, or the disease could come roaring back and erase our progress," he said. Lee said there would likely need to be prevention measures in place until a vaccine or therapy was available to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Lee said he is following White House guidance in extending the order, but said he is coordinating with leaders to begin reopening the economy starting in May — calling it a "phased reboot."

He announced an Economic Recovery Group which will work with healthcare officials and representatives from several industries to develop a plan on reopening the economy. The group will work on maintaining economic activity within Tennessee, allowing the Unified Command group to focus on managing the spread of COVID-19.

Essential businesses should get guidance on how to operate with an increase in activity going forward. Lee emphasized that social distancing efforts would stay in place even as the Economic Recovery Group works on restarting Tennessee's economy.

"This will be a way of life for Tennesseans going forward," Lee said.

Expanded coronavirus testing is an important part of Governor Lee's efforts to restart the economy. After weeks of working to expand testing across Tennessee, health officials said they are getting to a point where if someone thinks they should be tested for coronavirus, they can get one.