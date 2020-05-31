Missouri Gov. Parson declares state of emergency, activates National Guard in response to protests

"At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Parson said in a statement

MISSOURI, USA — Saturday night, Missouri Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency due to civil unrest from protests related to the death of George Floyd.

Parson has activated the National Guard and Highway Patrol to be able to assist local authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Parson said in a statement.

In the release, the Governor's office said there were many peaceful assemblies happening in Missouri, but there are others that have "created conditions of distress and hazards to safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities."

“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” Parson said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”

There have been protests around the country this week after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis.

So far in St. Louis on Saturday, 5 On Your Side has received no reports of any violent incidents or arrests.