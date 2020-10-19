Governor extends mask mandate order until end of year

The governor has strongly encouraged Tennesseans to make responsible decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick. He has also been clear that he believes that statewide, one-size-fits-all government mandates are not the best way to achieve sustainable compliance from individuals, as they are more likely to trust local leaders and that local leaders know the needs of their communities best. The governor's view has not changed based upon non-binding recommendations from the federal government. Previous White House reports dating back to the summer have included similar recommendations, so the inclusion here is not novel. I’ll also remind you that Dr. Birx described Tennessee’s approach to achieving mask wearing through local decisions and public messaging as a “sound strategy” during her visit to Nashville