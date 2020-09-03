Health experts emphasize importance of protecting yourself from coronavirus

Shelby County Health Department says there is no risk to the public with first case in county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first question many people have been asking is if you should wear a face mask in public to avoid contracting coronavirus. The CDC actually recommends against it and says it's not necessary.

It said what you should do is diligently wash your hands especially after sneezing or coughing, caring for someone who is sick, before, during, and after preparing food, and after handling a pet or pet waste.

The Shelby County Health Department advised scrubbing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist East Hospital is on the team treating the Shelby County patient with coronavirus.

"The alcohol-based gels are excellent substitutes if you don't have the soap and water readily at hand," Threlkeld said.

Be sure to cover your mouth or nose with a tissue or your sleeve when sneezing and coughing.

"This virus doesn't jump long distances between people or among people, three to six feet maximum is sort of typically how these viruses is spread if someone sneezes on your obviously that can be an issue," Threlkeld said.

If you do feel flu-like symptoms it's good to take ibuprofen, juice or water to prevent dehydration, and soup or salt water to soothe your throat. The CDC is advising people with chronic illnesses and who are 60 years or older should try to avoid crowds and stay home as much as possible.