Here's how much the 21st annual 'St. Jude Marathon' raised and how many participated in the event

This annual 5K is one of the largest fundraisers St. Jude hosts. The medical powerhouse thanked attendees and supporters "for every inspiring moment."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 20,000 runners from across the globe laced up for a good cause on Saturday. The 21st Annual St. Jude Marathon brought in more than $12 million for the hospital.

Not only did this fundraiser benefit St. Jude and the city of Memphis, but people from around the world.

Originally the hospital aimed to raise $14 million at the event. Still, through social media, the medical powerhouse thanked attendees and supporters "for every inspiring moment":

Yesterday, participants, volunteers, cheer supporters and #StJudeHeroes came together during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend presented by @juiceplus to support our lifesaving mission.



Thank you for every inspiring moment and for your ❤️ for the kids of St. Jude. pic.twitter.com/YRi95YTBIK — St. Jude (@StJude) December 4, 2022

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he is "proud to be mayor where St. Jude is based."

"I say all the time, Memphis is a city that has changed the world," Strickland said. "One of the ways we changed it is St. Jude ... Their work, their research [and] their medical care has truly changed the world and changed the lives of people from around the world — that's something to be proud of."

Twenty-six-year-old Naim Hakeem ran the 5K on Saturday — his second time participating in the St. Jude event and the third 5K he's participated in as a whole.

"Running for St. Jude and passing through the hospital campus instills the mentality of 'never give up'," Hakeem said. "Being a Memphis native, I’m happy to have been part of a city that hosts these types of activities."

Hakeem said the training leading up to the race was "a long process but the end results "speak for themselves."

"I beat my personal record by incorporating better form and keeping a more manageable pace," he said. "I'm looking forward to the next one and working my up to the marathon."