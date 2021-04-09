A good picnic has food, fun, and vaccines?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At the 8th annual LeMoyne Gardens Reunion picnic, the Memphis Health Center came in their mobile unit and gave free COVID testing and vaccinations Saturday afternoon.

"In keeping with our mission, we are doing everything we can to help control and contain the impact of COVID-19. Vaccinating and testing as many people as possible in our community is our ultimate goal," said Marilyn Burress, Chief Executive Officer of MHC.