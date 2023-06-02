'How we change' | Retired Shelby County sheriff's office deputy discusses mental health

"Are you the same officer you were when you came on as a recruit? No, you’re not," said Mary Evans, retired Shelby County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Previous complaints regarding Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit have surfaced. As a result, some now ask what mental health resources law enforcement are given to address behavioral problems.

A former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy is advocating for more focus on officers’ mental health.

“This job is fluid,” said Mary Evans, retired Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

After her time on the force, Evans turned her focus to officers’ mental health. She has even written a book to help law enforcement cope with their jobs.

“As an instructor at the training academy for four years I just began to see how we change,” Evans said.

It is a change that is sometimes subtle — sometimes abrupt.

“Are you the same officer you were when you came on as a recruit? No, you’re not, so what changed you? Why? How,” Evans said. “It’s a juggle with your own personal life; administration, your partner, the streets, your children."

"We have to be a little aggressive in interacting with people because we make the initiative most of the time when we show up on the scene. It’s needed, but it needs to be in a more constructive way.”

Evans said there are mental health resources available, but they are only required in certain incidents such as using a weapon or officer misconduct.

She also said those resources often go unused because officers don’t always trust the process.

“I can say this because I don’t work there anymore — a lot of times …They’ll go back and tell the administration," Evans said. "It’s supposed to be confidential, but some kind of way, they know."

That is why Evans said more has to be done to address officers’ mental needs past the rookie stage.

"Do a psychological evaluation maybe every three to five years," she said. "If they’re in a specialized unit, maybe every two months."

When asked if more mental resources would help prevent police brutality incidents witnessed over the year, Evans struggled to answer.