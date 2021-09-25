Across the country, thousands walked to help in the fight against childhood cancer

The St. Jude Walk/Run 5K had 36,000 people walking and raising money as a part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, thousands from across the country walked to raise more than $10 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Due to COVID-19, the event had to be virtual to ensure the safety of participants and patients' families. Those that did participate in the event were asked to use the St. Jude Walk/Run app and to check out the augmented reality function that allows them to add patient art to their surroundings.

"It takes many years, trillions of dollars and the efforts of millions of supporters to make an impact on childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. We appreciate the creative ways that our walkers and runners are going the extra mile to make a difference for St. Jude kids," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The St. Jude Walk/Run is an inspiring, family-friendly annual event that unites people across the nation behind the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

