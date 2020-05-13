The American Heart Association is "jumping" to help Shelby County students stay active

The Mid-South American Heart Association teamed up with the YMCA and CIGNA to provide jump ropes and activity cards to students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is still providing meals for students out of school, but Wednesday, the kids got more than just food.

The Mid-South American Heart Association teamed up with the YMCA and CIGNA to provide more than 6,000 jump ropes and activity cards at the meal distribution site in Whitehaven.

They say it's a way to keep kids active and healthy during the pandemic. Research shows physical activity leads to better brain health, sleep, memory, and overall quality of life.