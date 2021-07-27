Arkansas needs nurses as COVID cases climb

A traveling nurse staffing company says their nursing count is up 94% from this time last year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, healthcare workers are overwhelmed with patients to care for. In the past few weeks, a healthcare company that places traveling nurses in hospitals has seen an increased need for positions across Arkansas.

“Our nursing count from last year this time is up about 94%,” Chrystal Fugett said.

Chrystal Fugett is the vice president of recruitment for Aya Healthcare that hires traveling nurses. She says if you compare the number of traveling nurses needed now to July of 2019 when we weren’t in a pandemic, we’re up 1,700%. She says in 2019, they had 23 positions to fill in Arkansas and now more than 400.

“I think we see a burnout not only in nursing but in healthcare in general," she said. "This is likely due to the long hours. Working 48-hour, 60-hour workweeks, and this isn’t exclusive to travelers."

For comparison, 424 traveling nurses are needed in Arkansas compared to 34 in Nebraska. Fugett says they are trying to help fill these hundreds of open positions while avoiding burnout which they feel is very important.

“Within our search platform online, you can as a clinician search by shift. If you’re done working the 48 hours and really need the 36-hour workweek, you can search for those positions. You can search for shorter contracts versus longer contracts,” she said.

In the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas, Aya Healthcare says there are 60 open positions.

Another company, Staff DNA, connects traveling nurses to hospitals through an app. Right now, they have around 600 open nursing positions in Arkansas. They’ve seen a three-fold increase in the number of nursing positions needed in Arkansas from March to today.

“The top specialties that we see hospitals need the most help with were ER, ICU, med surge, hand down. For ER, we saw a four-fold increase in the job orders between March to right now,” Imran Vithani, vice president of strategic solutions for Staff DNA, said.

Gary Lambert is a traveling nurse who is currently working at Mercy Fort Smith.

“I think at this point, fatigue is turning into a little bit of frustration,” he said.

He says they are seeing a lot of COVID-19 patients in addition to regular patients and the younger demographic of COVID-19 patients they are seeing is really concerning.

“I love nursing," Lambert said. "I get to go into the room and give a patient 100% at that moment as a nurse. That means listening to how terrified they are. Explaining what lab values mean or why their kidneys are shutting down."

Hospitals are paying top dollar to get more nurses. Mercy Hospital in Rogers is offering more than $4,000 a week for some traveling nursing positions. Imran says another reason they see an increase in openings is that nurses are tired and taking time off.