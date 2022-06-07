Arkansas confirms four monkeypox cases in state

Arkansas health officials confirmed that the state's monkeypox cases has increased to 4 as the disease continues to impact the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed that the state has now reached 4 cases of monkeypox as the disease continues to make its way through the United States.

In total, the country has seen 3,486 cases of the disease, with four of those cases being in Arkansas. Health officials are now warning of the disease as it continues to see an increase around the country.

The disease is spread in a number of ways, with one of the most notable methods of transmission being through direct skin-to-skin contact with people who have an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

The spread can also take place when making contact with objects and clothing that have become contaminated.

Health officials also mention that the disease is spread during prolonged, face-to-face contact, with it being transmitted through "respiratory secretions." Despite that, health officials have emphasized that it's not an airborne disease.

As for symptoms, you should pay attention to the following, which could take 7-14 days to show after being exposed:

rash

fever

headache

muscle pain

Health officials say that most people who test positive for the disease have not needed treatment but mentioned that Arkansas has received a limited number of monkeypox vaccines to use on those who are eligible.

Those who fit the eligibility requirement include people who have had close contact with someone who's known or suspected to have tested positive in the last two weeks. You're also eligible for the vaccine if you've been in an area where monkeypox is known to have spread.