Arkansas health officials confirm 16 positive cases of COVID-19, public schools closed

Hutchinson says the closure will last through spring break, as the state is increasing testing capabilities.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the closure of all public schools across the state starting Tuesday, March 17th until further notice.

The announcement comes after health officials have confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

Hutchinson says the closure will last through spring break, as the state is increasing testing capabilities.

"There are three different ways that we're looking at obtaining testing here and expanding that capability in Arkansas. First through the department of health that they have their ongoing capacity now but we expect that to be expanded 10 fold by the end of next week where they can process 200 tests during the day," said Governor Hutchinson.

The state emergency operation center is at full activation in response to COVID-19.

Full activation allows the state to have access to additional resource.

Some Arkansas school districts will open feeding stations to students ages 18 and under throughout the extended break starting Monday March 16th.