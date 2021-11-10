Arkansas urges people get tested for hepatitis C amid increase in cases

Hepatitis C is contagious through contact with an infected person’s blood and is spread mostly through injection drug use.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday it is seeing an increase in hepatitis C cases in the state and wants anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to get tested.

An HCV antibody test can determine of someone has ever been infected with hep C. If you test positive, a follow-up HCV RNA test is used to determine of you are infectious and have chronic hepatitis C disease.

Hepatitis C is contagious through contact with an infected person’s blood and is spread mostly through injection drug use. It rarely is spread from sexual contact or mother to child in the womb.

Symptoms for hepatitis C include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Light-colored stool

Loss of appetite

Fever

Abdominal pain

Fatigue

Joint pain

Dark urine

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Some people might not experience any symptoms.

Hepatitis C can be cured with medications, which are effective in 95% of cases.

Contact your doctor if you suspect you have hepatitis C. Testing is also available through your local county health unit.