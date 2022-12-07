Arkansas ranks 1st in the nation for COVID spread

Arkansas has seen a recent uptick in cases of COVID-19 within the last two weeks, and is currently the highest in the nation for the spread of the disease.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are up 54% as of the last two weeks, due to a new subvariant of omicron that has been making its way through the state.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Department of Health said despite the rise in cases, this subvariant doesn't seem to be as severe as the Delta variant that we saw last summer.

Instead of attacking the lungs, this variant tends to stay in the nose and throat, but that doesn't mean we should take it lightly.

According to data that was compiled by the New York Times, Arkansas is currently the highest in the nation for COVID-19 spread.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the hospital rose by 31.

The number of cases grew by over 1,500 on Tuesday— which has been the largest one-day jump in new cases since January.

The last time the state received over 30 cases in a single day was Jan. 26, during the first surge of infections from the omicron variant.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the state's death toll for the virus is currently at 11,610.

The number of hospitalized patients is now at 337, which is its highest level since March 5.

The number of intensive care patients grew by 14, to 58, the largest one-day rise since Feb. 28.