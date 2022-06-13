Arkansas medical marijuana industry earns over $22 million in sales for May

Arkansas medical marijuana patients spent $22.45 million in May at the state’s 38 dispensaries with sales for the first five months of 2022 totaling $112 million.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (ADFA) reports that 102,710 pounds of medical marijuana was sold so far since 2019.

In May, medical marijuana patients spent $22.45 million at Arkansas's 38 dispensaries totaling 3,917 pounds.

“Through the first five months of 2022, an average of $741,000 is spent each day across the state’s 38 dispensaries to purchase medical marijuana,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the ADFA.

Sales for the first five months of 2022 total approximately $112 million and 19,595 pounds. The Arkansas Department of Health reports 82,762 active patient cards.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 377 pounds sold while The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville followed with 314 pounds.

“If this continues, sales for 2022 will be comparable to 2021 sales, which totaled $264 million at the end of the year. State tax collection on medical marijuana was $2.68 million in May," Hardin said. "Overall, $70.65 million has been collected by the state since mid-2019. Although sales in May were slightly lower than April, the state surpassed a significant milestone as more than 100,000 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold since the first dispensary opened in May 2019. The 3,917 pounds sold in May brought the total to 102,710 pounds.”

In May, a combined 3,917 pounds of marijuana was purchased in the state and below are the pounds sold by each dispensary:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 262.17 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 223.66 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 59.59 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 27.04 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 38.90 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 101.25 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

The ReLeaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 314.69 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 101.36 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 138.36 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 173.90 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 166.41 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 132.06 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 35.79 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 61.30 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 51.48 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 29.63 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 165.21 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 134.63 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Curaleaf (Little Rock, opened February 26, 2020) sold 63.78 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 87.12 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 377.26 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 83.40 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 86.10 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 30.84 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 23.56 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 53.54 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 42.73 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 48.08 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 41.85 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 103.83 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 45.78 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 100.38 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 51.26 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 9.36 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021) sold 71.97 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 42.77 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 265.56 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 70.83 pounds of medical marijuana in May.

