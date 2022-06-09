Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in August at the state's 38 dispensaries.

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood was the largest with 423 pounds sold. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 89,983 active patient cards.

"August was the largest month for pounds sold in 2022 as patients purchased more than 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana," said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. "Since January 1, 2022, patients have spent $181 million to obtain 32,027 pounds. With $2.7 million in state tax revenue collected from medical marijuana in August, a total of $78.68 million has been collected since the industry launched in mid-2019."

The state released a list of medical marijuana sold by the pound by each dispensary in August:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 267.62 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 233.81 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 64.14 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 31.02 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 37.41 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Fiddler's Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 99.36 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 281.54 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 132.59 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 167.22 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 213.19 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 168.62 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 128.50 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 39.20 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 85.15 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 57.51 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 42.64 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 189.39 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Berner's by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 152.65 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Curaleaf (Little Rock, opened February 26, 2020) sold 63.00 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 90.75 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 423.73 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 102.69 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 96.48 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 37.11 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 26.21 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 73.59 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 53.18 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 47.09 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 51.50 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 107.91 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 50.63 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 102.97 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Native Green Little Rock (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 53.95 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 9.16 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021) sold 67.62 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 43.88 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 272.64 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 80.22 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4:30 p.m. There will be a live stream on Arkansas PBS.

