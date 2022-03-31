No, you will not learn you were exposed to an STD via a robocall in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Health is warning about robocalls that claim the recipient of the call has been exposed to a sexually transmitted disease.
Leaders said they learned about the automated calls, which claim to be coming from the state department of health, but are not really. The calls claim the resident has been exposed to an STD.
The department said the calls are not legitimate.
Arkansas does not use an automated call system to notify about infectious disease exposures.