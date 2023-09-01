New Emergency Department in Arlington is being called a "Game-Changer" for many rural communities

“A 25 minute ride to Baptist versus it’s now a two to three minute ride is a big game changer for us and for this area.”

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Tenn — When it comes to an emergency, sometimes moments separate patients from life and death, and for many rural communities, there is not a lot of time to spare.

In Arlington, Steve Smith saw this first hand.

“The whole thing of riding in an ambulance for that long, the thing that goes through your mind constantly is ‘Are we ever going to get there,’” said Smith.

Several years ago Smith suddenly found himself having an anaphylactic reaction, something he was not prepared for. Unfortunately at the time, Arlington did not have a hospital, so the only thing Smith could do was go to the fire department for help.

“Got me in an ambulance and said, ‘We gotta go or you’re going to be probably gone pretty soon,'” said Smith.

He was able to get treated, but it still took a 20 minute drive to do so. This is why Smith, and several Arlington residents are grateful as Baptist prepares to open its new Emergency Department Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

“A 25 minute ride to Baptist versus it’s now a two to three minute ride is a big game changer for us and for this area,” said Smith.

According to Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman, this will be a big step forward for Arlington, and the surrounding rural communities.

“Between Jackson and Bartlett there isn’t any type of advanced medical care like you’re going to see here,” said Wissman.

The 35,000 square foot facility has been prepped and is ready to welcome anyone who walks in the doors, whether it is for primary or urgent care.

“We have a full functioning radiology department with x-rays, CT scanner. We’ll have ultrasound and MRI available during daytime hours. We’ll have a full set of labs,” said Dr. David Marek, the Facility Medical Director of the new department.

Arlington officials are hopeful the facility will also be a signal of more good things to come and help accelerate the ongoing development in the city.

“Arlington was just like a little small town of less than a thousand people. Now we’re at 15,000 people and growing strongly every year,” said Wissman.

“As the population grows, the buildings get bigger, you get more people that come in, more businesses that come in,” said Smith.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like on the I-40 corridor in 20 or 30 years with all the big development from Ford, so this is going to be very important for many people for years to come,” said Wissman.