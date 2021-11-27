Arlington Church will be having a vaccination event with both COVID and flu shots

Hammond Grove Baptist Church will be offering all three COVID vaccines, children's COVID vaccines, flu shots

ARLINGTON, Tenn — Flu season is here and it's time to get your flu shot as well as your COVID-19 vaccine.

To help, Hammond Grove Baptist Church in Arlington is having a free vaccination event on December 5th. From 12:45 to 3 in the afternoon , anyone can come and get their flu shot as well as their COVID vaccine. The children's COVID vaccine will available as well.

Pizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available. Anyone getting their 2nd or 3rd dose of the COVID vaccine is asked to bring their vaccination cards as proof of previous dosage.

The event is free and the vaccines will be given from ShotRX's Dr. Lyons.