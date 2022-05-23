When will baby formula from overseas arrive in the Mid-South?

The first shipment that arrived Sunday in Indianapolis will go to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor's offices.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx trucks are traveling across the nation as the White House tapped the Memphis-based company to deliver baby formula from overseas.

Those with the Biden administration are hopeful that with additional scheduled overseas shipments and other actions, shoppers should see “more formula in stores starting as early as this week.”

"I think we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel just with these international deliveries," Rob Ikard, president of the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, said.

The organization is intensely monitoring the baby formula shortage in stores across the Mid-South.

"Everyone is really working hard to overcome this challenge," Ikard said. "This is a statewide and national phenomenon and we just can't help but sense that as more product comes in, it's just going to ease the situation around the country."

That challenge showed some relief Sunday, with the first major overseas formula delivery. The 78,000 pounds of formula is equivalent to 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles and will go to medical facilities. Another formula shipment from Germany is expected to happen later this week.

Today, we are transporting critical shipments of baby formula in coordination with the U.S. government to help improve access for parents and families in need. https://t.co/4slCmVE5sF pic.twitter.com/2CGM6Lw8dQ — FedEx (@FedEx) May 22, 2022

"I just think in a few weeks, this issue will be much less severe," Ikard said.

The timing is critical. Datasembly, a retail analyst, found the formula out of stock percentage continues to worsen nationwide, at 45% the week ending the Sunday before last.

The president of Abbott said this week, the company's Michigan plant at the center of the shortage will resume and more than double its previous production next week.

However, it will be six to eight weeks before that production is available in stores. Between now and then, Ikard offered advice to parents.

"I really encourage you to not overbuy, not panic buy because I think the situation is easing," Ikard said. "If you buy more than you actually need right now, then you are just exacerbating the problem and prolonging the situation."