Trial on ban of trans youth care in Arkansas resumes

The trial that will decide if Arkansas doctors can continue providing gender-affirming care to trans youth resumed on Monday morning.

ARKANSAS, USA — Last year Arkansas became the first state to enact a ban on kids under the age of 18 from being able to get gender-confirming care including hormone treatment, puberty blockers, or surgery.

There have been many eyes on the trial that will decide if Arkansas doctors can continue to provide gender-confirming care for minors.



The trial first began on October 17 and continued through that week— Then later resumed on Monday, November 28.

The first person to take the stand on day one of the trial was Dr. Dan Karasic, a member of the American Psychiatric Association and psychiatrist of over 30 years.

He spoke on his expertise as someone who has treated transgender youth.

Dr. Karasic also mentioned how some youth who have already gotten gender-affirming care like hormone treatment have adjusted to it, and taking it away could cause harm.

He also expressed how if the law were to pass, it would lead people to be forced into having to de-transition.

On Monday another psychiatrist was called in by the state.

Dr. Stephen Levine has been a psychiatrist for nearly 50 years and was formerly part of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health.



He explained how many clinicians who give gender-affirming care such as hormone treatment, have said that patients are happier. Though he believes that's a short-term thing.



The American Civil Liberties Union has been working to make sure trans youth in Arkansas can still get the care they seek.

When given the chance to question Dr. Levine, the ACLU brought up past depositions and potential contradictions to what he said on Monday.



Various medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, opposed the bans and experts explained that the treatments are safe if administered properly.

When we reached out to both the Attorney General's Office and the ACLU, neither one provided any comment.

Neither of the two doctors who have spoken at the trial are from Arkansas nor do they treat patients in the Natural State.

