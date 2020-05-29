Baptist Centers for Good Grief Moves annual summer “Camp Good Grief” online

Grief camp for kids ages 6-12 will be offered online this year due to COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Centers for Good Grief will host its annual “Camp Good Grief” for kids online this year on June 1-4. Camp goers will be able to view virtual grief sessions through Facebook and participate in activities with “Camp Good Grief Kits” that are safely prepared and have been dropped off at each home.

“Unfortunately, the grieving process doesn’t stop because of a pandemic. That’s why we’re excited to be able to offer our ‘Camp Good Grief’ online this year where our campers can participate from the safety of their homes,” said Angela Hamblen-Kelly, executive director of Baptist Centers for Good Grief. “This virtual camp allows for our families to experience camp together and share openly with each other. We will also have grief counselors from Baptist Centers for Good Grief available during the virtual camp to provide support for our campers.”

Each “Camp Good Grief Kit” includes a backpack, t-shirts, crayons, bubbles and activities to use during the online grief sessions. The sessions will be hosted on the Baptist Centers for Good Grief Facebook page and available to the public. Registered campers have received “Camp Good Grief Kits”, though handouts for activities will be posted online and available to download.

Baptist Memorial Health Care offered the first grief camp for children in 1999 and opened the Kemmons Wilson Family Center for Good Grief in 2005, followed by Milla’s House in Midtown, Memphis, Tennessee, in 2017.

The centers serve children, teens and adults who are coping with the loss of a loved one — whether from long-term illness, sudden and tragic death or suicide. Baptist Centers for Good Grief provide grief counseling and other bereavement services to Mid-South residents free of charge.

To donate or get involved, click here.

About Baptist Centers for Good Grief

Baptist Memorial Health Care offered the first grief camp for children in 1999 and opened the Kemmons Wilson Family Center for Good Grief in Collierville, Tennessee, in 2005. In 2017, Baptist recognized the need to expand its grief services and opened two new bereavement centers — Milla’s House in midtown Memphis, Tennessee, and NEA Center for Good Grief in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

These three centers make up the Baptist Centers for Good Grief, the first and only comprehensive bereavement centers offering free year-round grief services to Mid-Southerners.