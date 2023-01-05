Baptist Hospital opens new emergency department in Arlington

The facility will be the only standalone emergency department in West Tennessee between Bartlett and Jackson.

ARLINGTON, Tennessee — Baptist Memorial Health Care held the grand opening of its new Baptist Arlington Emergency Department in Arlington, Tennessee, Thursday.

A group of more than 100 medical and clinical staff, community leaders, elected officials and hospital supporters attended the event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the new facility.

The new emergency department will begin accepting patients on Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 a.m.

Baptist Medical Group-Family Physicians Group will also offer primary and walk-in care at the site starting on Feb. 1, and OrthoSouth plans to open offices in early 2023.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this one-of-a-kind facility in Arlington and look forward to treating our first patients next week,” said Jason Little, president and CEO of Baptist Memorial Health Care. “It’s an honor to be able to provide quality health care and emergency services closer to home for residents of northeast Shelby and surrounding counties.”

Baptist Arlington Emergency Department is West Tennessee’s first freestanding emergency department and will be the only hospital access for much of West Tennessee between Bartlett and Jackson, Tennessee.

"The Baptist Arlington Emergency Department was an absolute need in our community," said Mike Wissman, mayor of Arlington. "With the growth that has taken place in Arlington and the surrounding areas in recent years, we are thankful to have emergency services much closer to home for our residents."