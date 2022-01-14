One Memphis Hospital wants you to avoid the E.R. if you're feeling "generally unwell" with COVID-19

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis wants patients not in an emergency situation to come in by appointment only.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following a record-breaking week for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Shelby County due to the omicron variant, one Memphis hospital wants non-emergency COVID-19 patients to come in by appointment only.

In a statement, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis is asking those "feeling generally unwell or in need of COVID-19 testing" to set up an appointment with a medical provider or consider visiting an urgent care center.

Baptist, like most hospitals in the area, are triaging patients to ensure anyone who requires immediate care is treated first while emergency rooms are overwhelmed with patients. They caution that non-emergency patients may experience longer wait times in the E.R.

During this surge in E.R. visits, Baptist can convert other spaces to accommodate patients.

Baptist says people scheduling appointments for testing and vaccines will help reduce the load on the healthcare system and health care workers battling the pandemic for almost two years.

Baptist reminds people to not delay in heading to their nearest E.R. in emergency situations. They assure the community that they will be able to take care of people in emergency situations.

They're also encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot. They add that the majority of severely ill and hospitalized COVI-19 patients are unvaccinated