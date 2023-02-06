Baptist Hospitals celebrates cancer survivors at family fun event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist hospitals celebrated cancer survivors at Shelby Farms Thursday, while promoting the importance of cancer screenings.
The hospitals hosted the free event with live music, food trucks, and games.
One cancer surgeon said the event is a great way for survivors to get together, share their experiences, and inform others of the need for screenings.
"You know, having the family members support you is one thing. But being able to connect with survivors who have been through a similar battle and hopefully had a similar outcome and to be on the other side, I think that is fantastic for these patients,” said Dr. Burton Woods.
The event also marked the start of Cancer Survivor Month.