MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Across the United States, there are many inequities citizens face on a day-to-day basis. One area that exemplifies that is in health care.

Baptist Memorial's Cancer Center is fighting to cut down on disparities as it pertains to cancer treatment and survival.

It’s already a struggle or challenge being diagnosed with an illness such as cancer. Those challenges become even greater due to social and economic differences.

“When we talk about disparities, particularly what we’re talking about is preventable differences in outcomes,” said Dr. Ray Osarogiagbon, Baptist Memorial Cancer Center Multidisciplinary Thoracic oncology Program Director.

Dr. Osarogiagbon specialized in lung cancer.

“The incidents and mortalities, the occurrence of death from lung cancer in America has been going down year or year over year,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon.

However, it is a different story when it comes to southern and Midwestern states.

“We see an upwards trend in incidents of death,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon. “All around us in the Mid-South, we are in the heart of the lung cancer incidents and mortality zone.”

This is largely due to disparities in the regoin. For example, when early detection for lung cancer began, disparities started to appear.

“You find that there was no disparities. In fact, there were slightly more African Americans who had more of today what we would call a screening cat scan,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon.

That, has now flipped.

“The moment you find something that works and care begins to be available, there are people who get to the front of the line and then there are people who quickly get left behind,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon. “Disparities raise their ugly heads.”

It does not have to be based on race. It can be based on where you live, insurance, wealth, or education.

“The type of doctor you see impacts on your care,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon.

Baptist is cracking down on the disparities.

The National Cancer Institute awarded them a second grant to do so. This time, they'll receive $8 million to expand their multidisciplinary program.

“We want this to be open access equal access,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon.

Patients receive care from multiple specialists, more access to early detection, clinical trials and Baptist can extend care to patients in further areas.

“We now want to scale this up across the whole healthcare system, so that what I talked about earlier can go away,” said Dr. Osarogiagbon.