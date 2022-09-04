x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

How Baptist Memorial Healthcare is working to bring more Black professionals into the medical field

A 2015 report found that fewer Black males have applied to and graduated from medical schools since 1978, despite more Black men graduating from college.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black medical professionals in Memphis are working to bring more African Americans into the health care field.

Baptist Memorial Healthcare held its 'Black Men in White Coats' third annual event Saturday. It's the first event hosted in-person since the pandemic.

More than a hundred middle, high school, and college students were able to connect with current health care professionals. There were panels and one-on-one talks.

"We recognize that there are fewer and fewer young African-Americans males and females going to medical school and entering into the health career. We're trying to increase that number,” said Dr. Keith Norman, Baptist Memorial Hospital. “We believe it will also lower the number of disparities that we face in our communities, especially when people receive healthcare from people who look like them."

A 2015 report found that fewer Black males have applied to and graduated from medical schools since 1978, despite more Black men graduating from college.

The event was held at Baptist Health Sciences University on Dudley Street.

Credit: Baptist Memorial Healthcare
Credit: Baptist Memorial Healthcare
Credit: Baptist Memorial Healthcare
Credit: Baptist Memorial Healthcare
Credit: Baptist Memorial Healthcare

Wishing all our doctors a great Doctors' Day! Thanks for all you do to care for our patients every day. #DoctorsDay2022 #HeartofBaptist

Posted by Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

RELATED: New study shows racial disparities when it comes to breast cancer diagnosis

RELATED: Scholarship programs to assist health, science students in Tennessee

RELATED: Black doctor speaks out about decreasing number of African American physicians and the need for more

RELATED: Medicare's limiting of Aduhelm coverage may lead to lower premiums

RELATED: The 1 in 10 US doctors with reservations about vaccines could be hurting COVID fight

RELATED: Physicians across the country experience burnout amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Memphis doctor born in Ukraine offering telemedicine for kids amid Russian invasion