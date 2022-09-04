How Baptist Memorial Healthcare is working to bring more Black professionals into the medical field

A 2015 report found that fewer Black males have applied to and graduated from medical schools since 1978, despite more Black men graduating from college.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black medical professionals in Memphis are working to bring more African Americans into the health care field.

Baptist Memorial Healthcare held its 'Black Men in White Coats' third annual event Saturday. It's the first event hosted in-person since the pandemic.

More than a hundred middle, high school, and college students were able to connect with current health care professionals. There were panels and one-on-one talks.

"We recognize that there are fewer and fewer young African-Americans males and females going to medical school and entering into the health career. We're trying to increase that number,” said Dr. Keith Norman, Baptist Memorial Hospital. “We believe it will also lower the number of disparities that we face in our communities, especially when people receive healthcare from people who look like them."

The event was held at Baptist Health Sciences University on Dudley Street.