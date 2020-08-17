One local hospital temporarily suspends visitation

Baptist Memphis has temporarily suspended patient visitation due to the Mid-South still being a hot spot for COVID-19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist is committed to providing compassionate care for our patients, and an important part of that is keeping them as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Tennessee – specifically the metro-Memphis area – as well as Arkansas and Mississippi continue to be hot spots for the spread of COVID-19, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis (located on Walnut Grove) has temporarily suspended patient visitation.

We encourage you to use these methods for staying in touch with one another:

Use video chat services, such as FaceTime or Skype

Call your patient’s room by dialing 901-226- and the patient’s 4-digit room number (ex. room 6101 would be 901-226-6101)

Send Cheer Cards that will be printed and delivered to patients

Mail cards to patients. (We will be glad to confirm the room number.) Please address them to:

Patient’s Name

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis

6019 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38120



Drop off packages at the main lobby, and we will gladly deliver them to your patient.

Due to food safety regulations and patient diet restrictions, no food items can be accepted and/or delivered. This includes any food items ordered through an outside delivery service, such as Uber Eats, Door Dash, Grub Hub, etc.

