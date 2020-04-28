Battling depression amid COVID-19: how a student hopes to inspire others to seek help by telling her own story

Local 24 Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin spoke to the college sophomore about the student's suicide attempt and how she works to overcome her depression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in both adults and children. Such is the case with young adults like college students with their school semester being interrupted. One student who has struggled with depression shares her emotional story with Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin, hoping to inspire others battling with depression to seek help during this time if they need it.

"Being depressed isn't even just a feeling, it's a mental being. It completely takes over your entire mind, your body. It takes over your emotions," said college sophomore Meadow Williams.

Meet Meadow Williams. She's a sophomore college student at Alabama State University, but her parents are from right here in the Mid-South. She reached out to share her story because she says during this COVID-19 pandemic, students have to care of their mental state.

"I think it's important to talk about mental health right now during this pandemic, because a lot of people who may suffer from depression used school as an escape," said Williams. "I think it's very important that people who are able to talk about it, like, find somebody to talk to."

Meadow knows the importance of talking to someone all too well; especially, after what she did almost a year ago after a car accident and a relationship breakup.

"I decided to kill myself April 28th or 29th of last year. I attempted to overdose with pills,” said Williams. "Every single day, I would struggle to like, figure out how I was gonna make it through the day."

Meadow is not alone. Dr. Janon Wilbourn says teens and college students are battling depression right now. She says signs of depression during an outbreak include fear and worry about your health, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, and increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or even the use of drugs.

But, Dr. Wilbourn reminds students to stay focused.

"Keep moving forward because this is your destiny to reach your goals: for high school diplomas as well as college degrees," said Licensed Social Worker Dr. Janon Wilbourn.

And Dr. Wilbourn says help is available.

"This is the time for teens and college students to reach out to some of our local mental health centers that may be right in Memphis like Alliance, like Crestwood and Parkway," said Dr. Wilbourn.

And Meadow says please don't be afraid to get help.

"Treat yourself like you're the king or queen of your own world because that might be the difference between life and death," said Williams.

Dr. Wilbourn says also try these tips.

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.

Take care of your body.

Take deep breaths.

Try to eat healthy.

Work out, get plenty of sleep and connect with others.

Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.

It's just not teens or college students fighting depression during this pandemic. Adults are feeling down with trying to home school. Others are struggling with trying to pay the bills and simply put food on the table.

A local psychologist says there is help for you too.

"Manage your budgets. You've gotten a stimulus check, so we want you to make wise decisions on how we use those funds, save those funds and buy what are essential needs in order for their families to thrive. But more importantly, parents have to take 15 minutes just for themselves every day - whether that's after the children are put down for the night or what have you. You want them to take time so they can be available to themselves. So that they can recharge and rejuvenate so they can meet the demands of the next day." said psychologist Dr. Charlotte Feeman.

If you feel you are in crisis and having suicidal thoughts, you can text the word "lifeline" to 901-321-7520. You will be given a resource to help you connect with experts who are standing by to help.