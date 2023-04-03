'Bend Dxnt Break' puts spotlight on mental health for athletes

Adam "Pacman" Jones, LenDale White and Chris "CJ2K" Johnson all dealt with pressure at a young age, but took part in an important summit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is taking on the not-so-often-talked-about issue of mental health, and doing so with some pretty big names.

Even at the peak of athletics, athletes still struggle to maintain their mental wellness. A summit called "Bend Dxn't Break" brought together three former NFL players to open up about their struggles in mental health.

From an early age these professional athletes were told that one day they will be great. This kind of pressure is typically positive but too much pressure can damage someone's mental wellness.

Adam "Pacman" Jones, LenDale White and Chris "CJ2k" Johnson all dealt with pressure from a young age. After succeeding in the NFL, the trio wanted to share what they have learned and teach men of all ages about the importance of mental health.

"The more you talk about things; the more you express how you are feeling usually leads to a better outcome in things," White, a former Tennessee Titan, said. "It is never wrong to express how you are feeling as a man. It doesn't matter if you are Black, African, Hispanic or Caucasian. We are all united, so it is okay to talk to somebody and seek help."

Johnson, one of eight NFL players to rush for two thousand yards in a single season, said that men are told to act tough from an early age, but that it is okay to be vulnerable at times.

"We were being taught as men; as athletes, as boys really, to be tough — 'Don't cry,'" Jonson said. "Express your feelings. It's okay to cry. Get it out."

The three all agree that these discussions start at home. They said having a good role-model from an early age can help keep kids away from a life of crime.

"When the parents stick that message, we can come in and reiterate, and that helps them," White said.

Jones said as a community, we need to offer more outlets.