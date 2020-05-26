Big Virtual Climb for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society takes place June 13

Local 24 News Senior Investigative Reporter Jeni DiPrizio is one of the honored heroes of the event

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In just over 2 weeks, thousands of people across the country will take part in a nationwide fundraiser for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It's called the Big Virtual Climb, and it will be held June 13, 2020. Local 24 News reporter Jeni Diprizio is not only a leukemia survivor, she is one of the honored heroes of the virtual event. For Jeni's virtual climb, she is going to be using the stairs at the University of Memphis parking garage and pedestrian bridge. She will be going up and down those stairs and around stairs on campus.

Originally the Big Climb was supposed to take place in Memphis, and climbers were going to climb up One Commerce Square in Downtown Memphis. However, it and other Big Climbs across the country were cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

"It's just not worth the risk of patients and their families that are immunocompromised being in this tight space," said Kelli Fagan, LLS Spokesperson.

Instead, people are being asked to virtually climb the "Sales Force Tower," a skyscraper in San Francisco.

People will be finding their own stairs to climb, or they can walk or use a stair climber or even a chair. There is no longer a registration fee or fundraising minimums.

"Now we can climb in every city across the country, so we’re opening it up to all our LLS chapters across the country," said Fagan.

Diprizio is one of the "Honored Heroes" of the event. In 2018 and 2019 she went through chemotherapy to battle a rare form of leukemia. Thanks to treatment, she said she has recovered and is doing much better now. The money raised during the big climb will go to fund research and help pay for patient care.

The Big Virtual Climb will take place from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm June 13, 2020.

"On June 13th from coast to coast we climb as one," said Fagan.